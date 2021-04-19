What Is the Ski Challenge?

The release of Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records' Slime Language 2 album laast week came with much more than A-list rapper features and a 24-song tracklist. The effort also sparked the #SkiChallenge, thanks to Thugger himself.

Just before the LP hit streaming platforms last Friday (April 16), Thug shared a video of himself via TikTok in what appears to be a studio doing ski-like movements to his track "Ski" featuring Gunna. The clip, which was also uploaded to his Instagram Stories and the Young Stoner Life Records IG page on March 28, is captioned, "What’s the name of this challenge?" The challenge later adopted the name #SkiChallenge.

Over two weeks after Young Thug showcased the dance online, it began to take a life of its own. Diddy was one of the first artists to do the #SkiChallenge and post it on his IG page. In his clip, which was uploaded just before SL2 arrived, the mogul is seen doing his own variation of the dance in which he later leans forward and is pulled back by his son Christian Combs, who tightly grips onto Diddy's hoodie so the Bad Boy Records founder doesn't face plant onto the ground. His other son, Justin Combs, enters the frame of the video shortly after.

Diddy captioned the clip, "Soundtrack for the week — Skiii 🖤⛷ It hit different with take two! Slime Language 2 out now!!! @thuggerthugger1 @gunna @princejdc @kingcombs #LOVE."

Future, who makes an appearance on SL2's "Superstar," shared video footage of himself participating in the #SkiChallenge too. Unlike the moves Thugger and Diddy displayed, Hendrix puts a different type of sauce on the soon-to-be viral dance while rocking a cream robe.

While Diddy and Future are members of the hip-hop community who have engaged in Young Thug's challenge, which Thugger has been pushing via social media and encouraging others to join, celebrities outside of the rap space are joining in on the fun.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart posted a video of himself trying his hand at the #SkiChallenge on Monday (April 19). Hart captioned his post, "Decided to go skiing tonight..... this shit go hard 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Viral dances to rap songs like Drake's #InMyFeelingsChallenge—and most recently with Soulja Boy's #SheMakeItClap—have been taking over the net these last couple of years.

See more rappers and celebrities doing Thugger Thugger's #SkiChallenge below.