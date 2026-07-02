Future Admits He Wants True Love That Accepts His Lifestyle in Rare Confession

Future is getting more candid than ever as he opens up about his thoughts on love and marriage ahead of the release of his new album, The Real Me.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 1), the Atlanta rapper shared a conversation he'd had over dinner that explained his motivations behind the project, which drops on July 10.

In the clip, a woman can be heard telling Pluto that she thinks he loves love, to which he replied, "But I love true love. I don’t want fake love. True love is like having another life. It’s like having another hit record. How many people can get that?"

When asked if he wants to get married, Future emphatically responded, "Hell yeah! Do I want to get married to the wrong person? No. Do I want to be faithful to the wrong girl? No. Every man that marries the right woman, they progress. When you marry and that sh*t ain’t for sure, you lose."

He went on to explain that his woman has to be okay with him being with other women because of his lifestyle, and true love means she'd love him regardless.

"If you see me out with a f**king girl holding her hand, she like, ’N**ga I still love you. I love you when you holding another b*tch hand!’" he said. "It ain’t right [but] that’s just unconditional love. I’m still who I am. It don’t matter what. You love me on who I am, [whether] I got temptations or not."

This, he says, is why he made The Real Me.

"I’m at a point in my life I’m being the real me," he explained. "You suffer because you can’t even show the people who you really are. That’s why I’m making this album, The Real Me. Because I want people to know this is the real me."

Check out Future explaining the motivation behind his new project below.

Watch Future Discuss His Views on Love and Marriage

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