Future Is Already Teasing His Next Album After The Real Me Hits No. 1

It hasn't even been a full month since releasing a new album, and Future is seemingly already working on another one.

On Sunday (August 2), Pluto teased a new project on his Instagram Story while thanking fans for getting the latest release, July's The Real Me, to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"Thanks for the #1 album," he wrote in the post. "I'm always super grateful for the consistent love 1000% this next one for you."

Released on July 10, the 22-track The Real Me marked the Atlanta rapper's 10th solo studio album and his first solo release since 2024’s Mixtape Pluto.

Future first teased the effort back in January, asking fans to help name his new album with a post to his Instagram Story. Then in June, Spotify billboards began popping up with the acronym T.R.M., before he unveiled the full name and release date alongside the LP's lead single, "Radio," on June 15.

As mentioned, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. And unlike his previous studio albums, he did it with no features! This became Future's twelfth album to top the charts, and put him in the top five artists with the most number-one albums in history. Previously tied with Eminem at 11, he's now only behind Jaÿ-Z at 14, Drake and Taylor Swift tied at 15 and The Beatles with 19.

Check out Future's Instagram Story post teasing a new album below.

See Future Tease a New Album

See Future's First-Week Billboard Sales for All His Projects