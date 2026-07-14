Doe Boy Drops YoungBoy Never Broke Again Diss Track After Rappers Trade Shots on Social Media

Doe Boy drops a YoungBoy Never Broke Again diss song after the rappers trade shots on social media.

The Freebandz rapper and YB have been trading shots all weekend after YoungBoy commented "Keep talking wit yo h*e a*s" under a Doy Boy Instagram post, adding another layer to Top's beef with Future. YB's cousin, NBA Herm, even got involved. On Monday (July 13), Doe Boy went at Top on wax, via the diss track "Come Here."

"Bring your pu**y a*s outside and slide, ni**a (Come here)/Tell that pu**y boy stop claimin' slime, ni**a (Come here)," Doe Boy raps. "You not like that, you ain't my kind, ni**a (Come here)/You got rich and start claimin' the 5, ni**a (Come here, pu**y)/Under Birdman wing, you a Blood now (You a Blood now)/Keep a .50 like Lil Jeff, I feel like Bloodhound (Feel like Bloodhound)/Say hе been sober for a month, he need his drugs now (Junkie)/Why you comin' on my pagе like I won't bug out? (Fool)."

The beef between YoungBoy and Future became public last week when YB dissed Future on the eve of Hendrix's The Real Me album dropping, apologized and dissed Future again. He followed up with a song dissing Pluto titled "What Da What?"

Top took aim at Doe Boy under a photo that Doe posted that shows him standing alongside Future.

Check Out Doe Boy's YoungBoy Never Broke Again Diss Song and See Them Trade Shots Online

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