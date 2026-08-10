YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals Doctor Told Him His Heart Is Swollen

YoungBoy Never Broke Again reveals that his doctor told him that his heart is swollen.

On Sunday (Aug. 9), Funny Marco shared a clip of his upcoming interview with YB. During the preview, the Louisiana rapper admits he is not currently focused on music.

"The doctor told me that the left side of my heart is swollen," YB says. "That explains the music, though, right?"

The full interview is scheduled to drop on Tuesday (Aug. 11) at noon EST.

YB has released two projects this year: January's Slime Cry and June's ML2. He has also had a number of memorable guest appearances. He also had success with his American YoungBoy documentary, which earned over $1 million in its first week at the box office.

Aside from music, the rapper has also made headlines for various issues with other rappers. In July, YB called out Future around the release of Hendrix's The Real Me album. After apologizing, YB went at Future again. Top also dropped a diss track aimed at the Atlanta rapper called "What Da What?"

The shots at Future subsequently led to a beef with Future's artist Doe Boy. YB even called out Gillie Da Kid about avenging his son's death, which prompted a response from Gillie.

See NBA YoungBoy open up about his health issues in a preview of his new interview with Funny Marco below.

Watch the Preview of Funny Marco's Upcoming Interview With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

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