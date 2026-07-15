YoungBoy Never Broke Again Claims Gillie Da Kid Never Avenged Son’s Murder, Gillie Responds

YoungBoy Never Broke Again took aim at Gillie Da Kid this week and brought the death of Gillie's son into it, sparking a response from the Philadelphia native.

On Tuesday (July 14), YB came for Gillie in a song snippet that he previewed on social media. Seemingly unprovoked, as the pair previously came together for a positive interview on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, YB rapped, "Had thought bout killin' Gillie, but that b**ch ain't kill none about his son."

Gillie's son YNG Cheese was killed in a Philadelphia shooting in 2023. In 2025, Gillie revealed that cops told him drill rapper Noah Scurry was responsible for the death, who had also been shot and killed earlier that year.

Hours after YB's snippet circulated, Gillie hopped on Instagram Live to respond. In so many words, he explained that even if he ever were to avenge his son's death, that's not something the internet would be hearing about as that's not how he moves.

"I’m an old school n**ga," a calm Gillie said. "We don’t say what we was going to do on the internet and all that type of sh*t. That’s kid sh*t. Like if you were going to do something, you would’ve done it."

He also added that he doesn't feel upset at the diss, chocking it up to the nature of rap music.

"I don’t take it no type of way," he said. "You can’t make me feel no type of way mentioning my son. I already come to grips with what happened. [...] I’m not threatened."

Check out YB's snippet and Gillie's full response below.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Gillie Da Kid Diss and Gillie's Response

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