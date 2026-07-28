Mellow Rackz Reveals Two Giant YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tattoos on Her Back

Mellow Rackz has taken her support for YoungBoy Never Broke Again to another level, unveiling two massive tattoos dedicated to the Baton Rouge rapper.

On Monday (July 27), Mellow showed off her new ink in a video posted to her Instagram Story. While YB's song "No. 9" played, a topless Mellow revealed she got his first name, Kentrell, on her lower back, and a portrait of YB's face on her upper back.

Just after her post went live, she joined YB and his brother BWay Yungy for a live stream, so the tattoos were likely not a surprise to YB.

The new ink adds more fuel to ongoing speculation there's something romantic brewing between the two. Rumors have swirled for months as fans noticed the artists spending time together and releasing multiple collaborations, including "Cold World," "What You Is" and "FUN."

The speculation comes despite YoungBoy being married to wife Jazlyn Mychelle since 2023. The pair share three children, the most recent of which was born in February of this year.

Ahead of the birth, which made for YB's 13th child, he rapped that he'd also gotten one of his other children's mothers, Iyanna Mayweather, pregnant again. Iyanna denied it, however, but it was not the first time YB made reference to or was spotted with another woman, making for something brewing with someone other than his wife not out of the realm of possibility.

Check out Mellow Rackz's YoungBoy Never Broke Again tattoos below.

See Mellow Rackz's Tattoos Dedicated to YoungBoy Never Broke Again

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