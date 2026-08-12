A Fan Surprisingly Offers Their Heart to Help YoungBoy Never Broke Again and YB Accepts After Revealing Swollen Heart Diagnosis

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has a fan willing to give him their heart after previously revealing the left side of his heart was swollen.

On Monday (Aug. 10), YB was talking to his followers on Instagram Live when one dedicated supported offered a full organ.

"Come on, give me your heart then," YB jokingly responded. "Give me your heart."

The exchange came shortly after the Louisiana rapper revealed a concerning health diagnosis in a new interview on Open Thoughts With Funny Marco.

"The doctor told me that the left side of my heart is swollen," YB told Marco. "That explains the music, though, right?"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Baton Rouge native had quite a few bombshells to drop on fans. Filming from his current location in Korea, YB revealed he has no plans to return to living in the States following years of legal issues, time behind bars and house arrest.

"Never in life. No," he responded firmly when Marco asked if he would consider returning.

YB has been overseas for a few months now with his family, spending time in the likes of Beijing, Norway, Belgium, France and most recently South Korea, where he is now.

As for his music career, YB also revealed that it's soon coming to an end. When asked how many albums he has left, he said, "One or two," and as for tours, he added, "One for sure. I’ll go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that’s it."

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again accept his fan's offer of a new heart below.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Accept Fan's Heart Offer

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