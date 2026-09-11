NBA Ben10 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Brother OG 3Three Arrested in Connection With AllStar JR Shooting – Report

NBA Ben10 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's brother OG 3Three have reportedly been arrested in connection with a shooting involving Detroit rapper AllStar JR earlier this year.

Both artists were taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday (Sept. 10), according to TMZ. Four others were also arrested in connection to the shooting, which happened at a restaurant in Houston on April 8. Their exact charges have not yet been reported.

The shooting was a result of an alleged attempted robbery on AllStar JR. He was able to grab a gun during the incident and fire off multiple shots, hitting three people, including Ben.

Houston authorities later revealed that Ben10 had suffered "irreversible paralysis of the lower extremities" from a sustained spine injury, according to felony charges filed against JR in Harris County Court for aggravated assault.

JR was arrested in Michigan later this past April and remains in custody. He faces an aggravated assault charge in Harris County involving a traumatic brain or spine injury enhancement, as well as a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. JR reportedly tried to fire a shot at Ben's head during the incident as well, but he ran out of bullets.

Back in August, Ben10 spoke on the situation and said he has no ill will toward JR for firing the shots that left him paralyzed because JR was just doing what he had to do.

"The whole thing went wrong but [...] he ain't do sh*t wrong but take care of business," Ben said in a video posted to social media.

Since being shot, Ben has reportedly been confined to a wheelchair.

XXL has reached out to FBI Houston for comment.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 39 years.