NBA Ben10 and OG 3Three Hit With Federal Robbery and Firearm Charges in Connection With AllStar JR Shooting

NBA Ben10 and OG 3Three are hit with federal robbery and firearm charges in connection with the AllStar JR shooting.

After being arrested by the FBI on Sept. 10, Ben10 and 3Three have officially been charged with aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Sept. 16). They are among six people who were recently arrested for the same charges in relation to the shooting at Confessions restaurant in Houston back on April 8.

According to the Houston Police Department, AllStar JR was being attacked by multiple men who were attempting to rob him of his jewelry at the restaurant. He was able to get his hands on a gun that was dropped during the melee and shot three people, including Ben10, who reportedly suffered irreversible paralysis due to the shooting.

The feds arrested AllStar JR on April 23 and charged him with one count of with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

OG 3Three's attorney, Cordt Akers, has released the following statement to XXL about the rapper's charges: "Being a witness to a crime doesn’t make you a criminal any more than standing in a garage makes you a car. Mr. Jean-Pierre didn’t plan a robbery, didn’t commit one, and didn’t intend to help anyone who did. We look forward to the truth coming out in court."

XXL has reached out to NBA Ben10's attorney for comment.

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