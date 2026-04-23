Detroit Rapper Allstar JR Arrested in Connection With NBA Ben10 Shooting, Photos Show Him Holding Gun – Report

Detroit rapper Allstar JR has reportedly been arrested in connection with the NBA Ben10 shooting and photos of JR holding a gun have been released.

On Thursday (April 23, The Metro Detroit News reported that JR, born Jeremy Ford, has been taken into custody by the feds. He has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Department of Justice has also released surveillance photos from the incident. One shows JR standing over a man and firing a weapon. Another photo shows him standing near an elevator.

According to some reports, Allstar JR was arrested on his way to do an interview with DJ Vlad.

Ben10 was shot at the Confessions restaurant in Houston on April 8, following an attempted robbery at the establishment. Police say several men attacked a man, now believed to be Allstar JR, and tried to relieve him of his jewelry. However, JR was able to grab a gun during the melee and fire off multiple shots, hitting at least two people, including NBA Ben10. It is unclear if Ben10 and the other victim were among the attackers. Police say JR left the scene before they arrived.

In the wake of the shooting, JR has shared multiple posts on social media addressing the incident. He even taunted Ben10 by launching Ben10 Challenge, where he directed his Instagram followers to skirm around on the floor.

NBA Ben10 was hospitalized after the shooting and is currently on the mend.

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