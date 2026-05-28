Pooh Shiesty’s Father to Be Released From Jail, Gucci Mane Robbery Trial Set for July

Pooh Shiesty's father will be released from federal custody following his arrest for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane.

According to an Action News 5 report, published on Thursday (May 28), a judge on Wednesday (May 27) ordered that Lontrell Williams Sr. be released on bond while the robbery case against him, Pooh Shiesty and seven others is still pending in Texas federal court.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men are accused of robbing and kidnapping several people, including Gucci Mane, at a music studio in Dallas on Jan. 10. Prosecutors accused the group of allegedly luring Gucci Mane to the recording studio under the guise of talking business and recording music. However, investigators say that during the session, Pooh pulled out an automatic firearm and forcibly coerced Gucci into signing a release at gunpoint, while other associates allegedly stripped the rapper and other victims of their cash and jewelry.

At an April 8 hearing, the FBI revealed that Guwop gave a statement to police about the alleged robbery and kidnapping. Pooh and the others were arrested in April following a raid on the Memphis rapper's father's home in Tennessee.

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., and Big30, whose real name is Rodney Wright, Jr., have pleaded not guilty in the case and remain in jail after their bonds were revoked.

The federal trial for Pooh Shiesty and the other co-defendants is set for July 6. If all nine men are found guilty, they could face life in prison.

Watch Action News 5 Report on Pooh Shiesty's Father Being Released from Federal Custody (Swipe Left)

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