Ben10 Shot Again in Louisiana a Month After Houston Shooting – Report

UPDATE (May 14): NBA Herm hopped on his Instagram Story to deny reports that he and NBA Big B were shot along with Ben10 in Baton Rouge, La.

ORIGINAL STORY:

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Associate Ben10 has been shot again in Baton Rouge, La., a month after being shot in Houston.

According to a WRBZ 2 report, published on Thursday (May 14), NBA YoungBoy affiliate Ben10 was identified as one of three people injured in a shooting near the intersection of Valley and Wells streets in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday (May 12). Ben 10, born Ben Anthony Fields, and two other people were rushed to a local hospital in a private vehicle, not an ambulance. The medical status of Ben10 has not been disclosed.

XXL has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for comment.

This latest shooting comes after Ben10 was shot at the Confessions restaurant in Houston on April 8, following an attempted robbery at the eatery. According to police, several men attacked a man, now believed to be Detroit rapper Allstar JR, and tried to rob him of his jewelry. However, JR was able to get the upper hand and fire a gun at the assailants, hitting at least two people, including Ben10. JR fled the scene with the gun before police arrived.

Days later, Allstar JR was arrested in connection with the shooting after photos and surveillance footage of JR holding a gun were released to the public. He has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. If JR gets convicted on the fed charge, he could face 15 years in prison.

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