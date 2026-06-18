NBA Ben10 Thanks Fans for Prayers During Recovery After Being Shot, Hopes to Walk Again by Christmas

NBA Ben10 is on the mend after back-to-back shootings earlier this year, and he's grateful to his fans for continuously keeping his recovery in their prayers.

In a post shared to social media on Wednesday night (June 17), the Baton Rouge, La. rapper thanked his supporters and revealed he's estimating to be back on his feet by this Christmas.

"To all the ones who prayed for me, thank you for the good prayers. I’m still in this joint," he says in the clip. "We are shooting for Christmas for me to be up whipping your a*s again. Gang."

The Never Broke Again affiliate was shot at the Confessions restaurant in Houston on April 8, following an attempted robbery on Detroit rapper Allstar JR, who was also in attendance. JR was able to grab a gun during the incident and fire off multiple shots, hitting at least two people, including Ben.

Houston authorities later revealed that Ben10 had suffered "irreversible paralysis of the lower extremities" from a sustained spine injury, according to felony charges filed against JR in Harris County Court for aggravated assault.

Just five weeks after that shooting, WBRZ reported that NBA Ben10 was shot once again during an altercation in his hometown of Baton Rouge. He was one of three people injured in the incident, but no further information was released.

Check out Ben's update to his fans below.

Watch NBA Ben10 Update Fans on His Recovery

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