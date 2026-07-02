Tyga Has a New Alter Ego Named $tarface and It’s Straight Out of the 1980s

Tyga is stepping into a new lane with the introduction of his "alter-ego" $TARFACE–which seems to be a play off of the 1980s pop culture fixture, Scarface.

In a series of posts to Instagram throughout the week, T-Raww teased an entirely new 1980s aesthetic, complete with a Jheri curl, leather vests and lots of leopard print. On Friday (July 3), he'll drop the first single from the new era titled "GAVE U RACKS," which finds him leaning into singing over a synth-wave beat.

A few weeks prior, he shared a preview of another 1980s-inspired song alongside Fenix Flexin, whose current single "Rubberz" also leans into the synth-pop sound. In the clip, the pair continue experimenting with the sounds of that era on a song they're calling "LAVI$H." The clip received a crazy response online, racking up over 13 million views and 15,000 comments as of this writing.

It's currently unclear whether the song will be a single for Fenix or for $TARFACE.

Tyga’s last full project was NSFW in 2025, which featured appearances from the likes of Big Sean, Flo Milli, Lil Wayne, Shenseea, Cher, Lil Tjay and Ty Dolla $ign. The effort marked his first solo release in six years and stayed within his usual rap sound, making this $TARFACE shift feel like a clear left turn from where he’s been sitting for some time.

Check out Tyga's new look and sound below.

See Tyga's New Look as $TARFACE

https://www.instagram.com/starfacelife/p/DaLdwZNO39D/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/tyga/reel/DaQxVWIpkAr/?hl=en

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