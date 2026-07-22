Tyga Announces New Album $tarface Based on His 1980s-Inspired Alter Ego

After introducing his 1980s-inspired alter-ego $tarface earlier this month, Tyga has announced a full-length album under the new persona.

On Wednesday (July 22), T-Raww confirmed $tarface the album will arrive on July 31.

The 10-track project finds Tyga singing more than rapping, and will feature the previously released singles "Affection" and "GAVE U RACKS," as well as the Fenix Flexin-assisted "Lavi$h." The pair previewed the latter song on Instagram in early June, garnering a viral response with over 13 million views and 15,000 comments within two weeks of posting.

The new project leans heavily into the sounds of the 1980s, blending synth-wave, pop, R&B and funk into a cinematic concept that Tyga has framed as a standalone creative venture rather than an extension of his existing discography.

"I wanted this character and music to live on its own," he said. "This needed to exist separately, to give me complete freedom creatively."

That world is inspired by early-1980s Miami, complete with tailored silk looks, vintage luxury and of course, a Jheri curl.

$tarface the album follow's Tyga's 2025 LP NSFW, which featured appearances from Big Sean, Flo Milli, Lil Wayne, Shenseea, Cher, Lil Tjay and Ty Dolla $ign. The effort marked his first solo release in over six years.

Check out the album artwork and the project's most recent single "Affection" below.

See the Artwork and Trailer for Tyga's $tarface Album

Watch the Video for $tarface's "Affection"

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