Tyga Insists $tarface Album Is Not Totally AI, Says Doja Cat Made a Demonic Album

Tyga insists his new $tarface album is not totally AI and says Doja Cat made a demonic album.

T-Raww is the latest rapper at the center of an AI controversy, after admitting to using AI to make his 1980s-inspired alter ego album, $tarface. During an interview with TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 13), Tyga cleared the air.

"What I said was, I used AI-assisted things in the production," Tyga said. "All the vocals are me. I wrote all the songs. When it comes to the 80s synths and some of the guitar solos, yes, I used AI for that."

Tyga also responded to Doja Cat recently calling him a penis for making an album made using AI.

"I love Doja, but she made a demonic album," he said.

During an interview with Vibe last week, Tyga opened up about using AI for his concept LP.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks,” he said. “Like why are people overexplaining how they make sh*t that’s good? If you like it, you like it; if you don’t, you don’t. I don’t care. It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool]. And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Check out Tyga address the backlash he's received for using AI to make his latest album below.

Watch Tyga Deny That His New $tarface Album Was Made Totally With AI

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