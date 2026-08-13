Doja Cat Calls Tyga a Penis for Releasing an AI Album

Doja Cat calls Tyga a penis for releasing an album made with AI.

On Thursday (Aug. 13), video of Doja on livestream surfaced in which she randomly comments on the new Tyga alter-ego album, $tarface.

"Nobody asked me anything about Tyga, but I just felt like saying this," Doja said. "Tyga is a penis for making an AI album."

Tyga released the concept album $tarface on July 31. The LP is inspired and 1980s pop and R&B. Last week, the California rhymer confirmed he used AI to make the album.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks,” Tyga told Vibe in an interview on Aug. 6. “Like why are people overexplaining how they make shit that’s good? If you like it, you like it; if you don’t, you don’t. I don’t care. It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool]. And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Tyga's new album came amid Fenix Flexin facing backlash for the use of AI on his hit song "Rubberz."

Check out Doja Cat dissing Tyga for putting out an album that he used AI to make below.

Watch Doja Cat Call Out Tyga for Making an Album Using AI

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