The new year is here. After 2024 produced some standout projects from some of the game's biggest artists, 2025 is setting up for a similar wave. Here's a look at the January 2025 new music releases.

The Weeknd Readies Hurry Up Tomorrow Album

The Weeknd is a hit-making machine. On Jan. 24, he will churn out his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. In promo of the project, Abel will be performing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 25. He will also be going on tour and debuting a film of the same name in theaters on May 16.

Lil Baby Delivers WHAM Album

Lil Baby makes his triumphant return on the new album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me), on Jan. 3. The follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me, the new album features 15 songs and guest spots from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Rod Wave and others. Production-wise, the Atlanta rapper taps Southside, London on the Track, Wheezy Outta Here, ATL Jacob and more. Baby is planning to drop another album titled Dominique in February.

Mac Miller's Posthumous Balloonerism Album Arrives

Mac Miller's musical legacy continues. On Jan. 17, the late rapper's estate will release his second posthumous album, Balloonerism. First announced last November at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the LP was recorded over a decade ago, but never officially released. Versions of the project have since leaked online, which contributed to Mac's family wanting to put out the LP officially. Fourteen songs will be on the official version.

Check out all the new projects dropping in January from Busta Rhymes, Central Cee and more below.