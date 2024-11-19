Mac Miller’s Long Lost Balloonerism Album Will Be Released Soon

Mac Miller's second posthumous album, which also happens to be his long lost Balloonerism project, is coming soon.

New Mac Miller Album Announced

On Monday night (Nov. 17), during the final day of Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, an announcement was made revealing Mac Miller's unreleased Balloonerism album will be coming to streaming services. The reveal was made via a trailer played during the concert. In the animated trailer, which can be seen below, two kids are playing on a playground when something falls from the sky and impacts the ground in the distance. From there, multiple rodents can be seen going on an epic journey with trippy visuals. The clip ends with the Mac Miller song "5 Dollar Pony Rides" playing and the reveal of the cover art, which shows an abstract drawing of Mac's face.

Balloonerism was created around 2013-2014 between the releases of Watching Movies With the Sound Off and the mixtape Faces. The album leaked in 2021, three years after Mac's untimely passing from an accidental drug overdose in 2018. Now, the offering will get an official release on DSPs. The release date has not been revealed.

This will be Mac's second posthumous album following Circles, which was released in January of 2020. Last March, producer Madlib announced during an interview on Sway in the Morning that he was putting the final touches on an upcoming Mac project and implied it was an unreleased album that was previously teased.

"Is that the same [Mac Miller] project that was mentioned years ago after he passed that was never released?" Sway asked. "So the estate is down now?"

"Yeah, they're down," Madlib replied.

Check out the cover art and trailer for Mac's new album below.

See the Cover Art for Mac Miller's New Balloonerism Album

Watch the Trailer for Mac Miller's Balloonerism Album