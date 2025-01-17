Mac Miller, Busta Rhymes, Logic and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

While many people in the music industry are still reeling from the effects of the California wildfires, there is still new music coming to serve as a much-needed distraction. This week, a beloved late rapper's second posthumous album arrives, a Brooklyn rhyme-busta ushers in a new season, a DMV rapper takes flight and more.

Mac Miller's Balloonerism Album Is Here

After officially announcing the album in November, Mac Miller's estate has finally released the rapper's second posthumous album Balloonerism. The official version of the oft-leaked project that was recorded around a decade ago features 14 songs, including the track "5 Dollar Pony Rides" and "DJ's Chord Organ" featuring SZA. The only other feature comes by way of Mac's alter-ego Delusional Thomas. In promo of the album, Mac's camp also produced Balloonerism: A Film Based on the Album by Mac Miller, directed by Samuel Jerome Mason. Advanced screenings of the movie took place on Jan. 15 and 16 in select theaters in the U.S. and abroad. The film was released on Amazon Prime simutaneously with the album.

Busta Rhymes Unleashes Dragon Season...The Awakening EP

Busta Rhymes is still in his bag. The rap veteran rings the alarm with the new project Dragon Season...The Awakening, the follow-up to 2023's Blockbusta. DSTA is six songs in length and contains the single "Treasure and Gold" with YG Marley. "THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE AIN’T NEVER STOP!! #DRAGONSEASON IS OFFICIALLY UPON US!! BRAND NEW PROJECT BY THE THE DRAGON," he recently captioned a promo post for the album on Instagram.

Logic Shares Aquarius 3 EP

Logic's 2025 run begins with a new project called Aquarius 3. Lo has been teasing music from the new release on Instagram, along with animated visuals of a flying spaceship. There are five songs on Aquarius 3, with one guest spot from Lucy Rose. In the latter part of 2024, the Maryland rapper was teasing a new album titled Phonkedelic along with announcing he would be dropping Playboi Carti-type music in 2025 because being a lyricist doesn't pay the bills. It looks like he had a change of heart.

