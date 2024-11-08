Logic Is Dropping Playboi Carti-Type Music Next Year Because His Current Style Doesn’t Pay the Bills

Logic says he's dropping Playboi Carti-type music in 2025 because "super hip-hop" music doesn't bring home the bacon like it used to.

Logic to Jump on Playboi Carti Wave in 2025

On Friday (Nov. 8), TMZ caught up with the Maryland rapper on his way to Detroit for the Motor City Comic Con. During the brief chat, Lo spoke about his August album Ultra 85.

"What I've noticed is I've been on a run of making super hip-hop music and that sh*t doesn't pay the bills," Logic says in the video below. "It's because I made all my money before doing pop and turn-up sh*t and I've been blessed enough to be in a position to make music from my heart. Next year, I'ma f**k em up. I'm about to drop all this, like, Playboi Carti trap, turn-up sh*t and go get a bag and have fun."

Back in 2020, Logic announced he would be giving up rap altogether. He even broke down in tears while giving a bittersweet farewell to fans. He has since had a change of heart and released three more albums including Vinyl Days (2022), College Park (2023) and the aforementioned Ultra 85 back in August.

In September, he revealed his new album will be called Phonkadelic and previewed some music from the new LP online to his fans.

"Y'all aint ready. Logic in a different f**king zone," he commented about the upcoming music, which contained prominent trap vibes.

