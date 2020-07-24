Logic Breaks Down in Tears Saying His Farewell to Hip-Hop: Watch

Logic bids hip-hop and his rap peers a tearful goodbye following the release of his final studio album, No Pressure.

Early Friday morning (June 24), a video of the "Sucker for Pain" rapper reminiscing and reflecting on his time in the game began to circulate on social media. In the minute-long clip, the officially retired MC thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake and more for supporting him.

"I want to thank Kendrick because he doesn't know how much he was there for me and Cole and Drake and fucking A$AP and Ferg," the new Twitch contributor begins through tears.

As the video continues, Logic explains how he has been on a journey of loving himself and finally achieved his goal with his closing LP.

"There is too many people, man," the 30-year-old rhymer continues. "I thank you all, I love you all, and I appreciate you all. I bid you farewell and as always I am obediently yours. I won't be on the internet for the first time in my career because it hurts me and every time I release an album I just wanted to be loved and this time I won't check the internet because I finally love myself. So, thank you so much and as always peace love and positivity. I will see you in other endeavors. I am off to be a good father. Thank you."

Logic's farewell comes after the release of his fifth and final studio album, No Pressure. The record, which was released on Friday (July 24), was announced last week in a tweet, in which Logic confirmed he would be offering fans one last project before hanging up his mic to focus on fatherhood.