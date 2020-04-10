Stop, look and listen. Clues, jokes, bonuses and worlds might be right there in your favorite rap videos or on the hip-hop track you cherish, hiding in front of your eyes and ears.

The term “Easter eggs” as a means to slip subtle items into entertainment as a reward for those paying great attention stems from the 1975 cult-classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Ever since, creative types have found ways to sneak these slick little goodies into video games, movies, TV shows, plays and music.

Playful hip-hop artists are no exception. As you’ll see in the 15 clever examples below, acts from the Beastie Boys to Eminem, from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Kendrick Lamar have been known to embed tiny delights into the many aspects of their music, giving the fans who notice them a little rush in the process.

Eminem’s frenzied, cameo-enhanced video for his tongue-twisting track “Godzilla” tucks in a tribute that may fly past a viewer’s eyes upon first viewing. That Easter egg is strictly for the Juice Wrld fans. Several rap artists have subtly hidden messages or clues on album cover art. And some of today’s fun-having superstars like Logic and Childish Gambino have playfully planted incognito hints in their art.

A couch with a treasure trove of Cadbury Mini Eggs slipped under the cushions can be comfortably sat upon with no one the wiser. And so, too, can the music itself still be thoroughly enjoyed even by fans who can’t spot the secret eggs. But the experience is a little more interesting when you unlock the codes. There’s layers to this, player.

Album covers, liner notes, music videos, song lyrics and not-quite-accurate tracklistings all serve as sofa cushions and coffee tables for hip-hop Easter bunnies to stuff their eggs.

Just look a little closer. Check out 15 Hip-Hop Easter Eggs Worth Hunting For.