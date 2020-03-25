Here Are Some of the Most Awkward Moments in Hip-Hop History

There is no way to escape an awkward moment, no matter who you are. In hip-hop, rappers have been involved in plenty of mortifying experiences that have been caught on camera.

Who can forget Kanye West’s infamous moment in September of 2005, during the live broadcast of the Hurricane Katrina telethon, A Concert for Hurricane Relief? Kanye calling out then-president George W. Bush live on air is undoubtedly one of the most awkward, yet amazing moments in hip-hop history.

There have been plenty of these moments at award shows, too. At the 2020 Oscars Awards ceremony, Eminem’s surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” left some audience members stone-faced except for snoozing film director Martin Scorsese, which became a viral moment. Rapper Lil Mama crashing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ performance of “Empire State of Mind” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards is also one of the more awkward moments in rap history.

Some rappers have even had interviews that went left, making for a moment that wasn't planned. Cardi B had one at the 2018 Grammy Awards when she spoke honestly to E! News reporter Giuliana Rancic about her nervousness of being a first-time Grammy nominee. Birdman's awkward 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club needs some "respek" on this list, too. And when fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator hit up Hot 97 to freestyle for Funkmaster Flex, the moment featured Tyler spitting wild lines about Flex.

In the end, awkward situations are just another part of life. So XXL highlights some of the Most Awkward Moments in Hip-Hop History.