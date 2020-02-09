Eminem Performs “Lose Yourself” at Oscars 17 Years After Winning Award for Best Original Song

Seventeen years after winning an Oscar for Best Original song, Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars to perform "Lose Yourself," the song that won him the trophy.

The rapper used his Twitter account to address the moment after hitting the stage on Sunday night (Feb. 9). "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy,” he wrote, referencing his opening words from the iconic 2002 song that appears on the soundtrack to his semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile. “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here." You can watch a video of the performance below.

The 8 Mile track made Slim the first rapper to win an Academy Award. Unfortunately, he slept through the Hollywood ceremony and wasn't there to accept his golden statue. In a 2008 interview on Shade 45's Behind the Boards with Cipha Sounds, Em explained that he didn't think he would win the Oscar and chose not to attend the show.

“I just felt like I had no chance of winning because, you know, when I heard I was nominated, I thought that was for actors,” Eminem said. "I was not sure what exactly Grammy or Oscar meant, what certain awards meant, I was not sure what they meant, so even MTV awards, all that stuff, I just didn’t know what awards meant and this particular award…I didn’t go to the show… I just felt like I had a snowball’s chance of hell of winning.”

The song itself, produced by Eminem and frequent collaborator Jeff Bass of Bass Brothers fame, went on to sell 5 million copies as of 2012. The RIAA has since given it a diamond certification after it sold another 5 million copies.

