Mike Tyson Thinks Eminem Is the “Only White Guy Who Knows What It’s Like to Be a N***a”

Eminem sat down with Mike Tyson for a nearly hour-long Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast episode that premiered on Thursday night (March 19), and during their discussion, which saw the pair talk about rap, boxing and life in general, Tyson makes a very shocking remark about Em and the N-word.

Near the end of the interview, Tyson praises Em for his accomplishments and then tells him something that left the Detroit wordsmith in a near state of shock.

“Everything you got was, fuckin’– not even given to you,” he says. “You fuckin’ slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only White guy that knows what it’s like to be a nigga.”

Stunned by the statement, Eminem nervously responds, "Not sure how to answer that."

Tyson continues to explain his point and uses the N-word again and it gets awkward as Em won't cosign what Tyson says but tries to understand.

Before wrapping up the interview, Em told Tyson that it was a “super honor” to talk with him.

Earlier in the interview, the Oscar-winning rapper spoke candidly about his daughter Hailie and being a father figure to his two nieces. While Em does say Hailie is 23 in the clip, she actually just turned 24 in December, which could mean this interview was recorded last year.

Slim Shady went on to say that fatherhood is his biggest accomplishment in life. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."

