Lupe Fiasco, Logic, Flo Milli and More: New Projects This Week

Veteran Chi-town rapper Lupe Fiasco teams up with producer Kaelin Ellis to deliver his new EP, House. The five-track effort is led by the Virgil Abloh-assisted single, "Shoes." On the record, the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear speaks on hypothetically designing the running shoes Ahmaud Arbery wore when he was murdered while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. Virgil also shows up on "Homme Made," in which he discusses the concept of a house from an architect's perspective since he holds a Master of Architecture degree. “LF95,” the last track on the album, is the song that set this project into motion. The collab between Lupe and Ellis was formed via social media after Ellis tweeted video footage of himself making music and sent it to the Grammy Award-nominated rapper. House is the follow-up to Drogas Wave, which dropped back in 2018.

Logic drops off No Pressure, his final album before he retires from hip-hop to focus on fatherhood and other ventures. About a week ago, the former 2013 XXL Freshman made the dual announcement via Twitter. "Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24," he wrote. "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father." Logic shared the album's 15-song tracklist on Wednesday (July 22), and although there aren't any features listed, there could be a surprise appearance or two. No Pressure follows his 2019 LP, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and comes full circle since the release of his debut album, Under Pressure, in 2014.

Flo Milli has delivered her first mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? The 12-track project includes her dynamic single "Like That Bitch" and "Beef FloMix," which is her own rendition of Playboi Carti and Ethereal's 2015 cut, "Beef," that she dropped back in 2019. "Beef FloMix" is certainly one of the tracks that piqued people's interest and contributed to Milli's growing buzz. Before this new project, the Mobile, Ala. rapper released songs like "In the Party," "Not Friendly" and "My Attitude."

