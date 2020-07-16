Logic Announces Retirement, Final Album

It's always hard seeing your favorite rappers announce their plans to leave hip-hop, but Logic is trying to find a way to cushion the blow for longtime stans and supporters.

On Thursday (July 16), Logic announced he would be releasing a No I.D.-produced album later this month, but that his forthcoming LP would be his last. Writing a short message on Twitter, the 30-year-old rapper explained that he will be hanging up his mic to focus on fatherhood. He is the father of a son.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24," the tweet began. "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father."

No Pressure is the "Sucker for Pain" rapper's fifth studio album that is slated to premiere on streaming services next Friday (July 24). The record follows his 2014 debut, Under Pressure, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spent 72 weeks on the chart.

No singles in connection to the album have surfaced on any streaming platform yet, but if Logic's track record is any indication, the rapper/author is set to give fans one last banger before he turns the lights out. In 2019, the Grammy Award-nominated former 2013 XXL Freshman released singles titled "OCD," "IsIs" and "Homicide" featuring Eminem. This will be his first and final release of 2020.

In April, he broke his social media silence to give his fans an update on the album via Reddit. "Breaking my social media rule for a second to tell you guys i love you so much and just been in such a creative zone working on everything to come," he wrote. "You know me, im five projects and two movies ahead at all times lol/ I hope youre all being safe during this pandemic. know that my heart is with you. i love you all and am excited for no pressure. bars on bars on bars. this new perspective of life has been amazing.

"Mainly spending time with family and little bobby and just cooking up. RattPack is the best fanbase in the world. this break from the internet has been absolutely incredible but i wanted to let you kno how much i appreciate you all. its just so fun experimenting and having fun with all music. but this next one is back to the roots for sure and i cant wait for you to hear it when the time is right. little bobby boy is so cute and the most adorable little man in da worlds! lol seriously tho, keep supporting and know im always her to he that voice, I LOVE YOU ALL FOREVER!"

Logic's albums Under Pressure and The Incredible True Story have been certified gold and Everybody has gone platinum.

Congratulations on the milestone, Logic. You will be missed.