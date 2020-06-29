People Are Pissed at Virgil Abloh’s Cover Art for Pop Smoke’s Debut Album

UPDATE (JUNE 29):

After fans sounded off on their disapproval of the cover art for Pop Smoke's debut album, designed by Virgil Abloh, the late rapper's team is going back to the drawing board.

A few hours following the unveiling of the cover art, Steven Victor, head of Victor Victor Worldwide—the label Pop Smoke was signed to—shared that the team would be "making a change."

"POP WOULD LISTEN TO HIS FANS !," Steven tweeted. "MAKING A CHANGE. B R B. H E A R D Y O U."

"As pop’s label & as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life he wanted virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval his fans, are," Steven wrote on Instagram. "You know why you love pop your voices are loud and clear he loved his fans and listened to his fans pop and we at victor victor h e a r d you l o u d and clear - changes will be made see you July 3rd 2020."

Virgil also deleted the cover art from his Instagram feed.

ORIGINAL:

The late Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album cover has arrived and the internet is upset over its design.

Created by Virgil Abloh, the artwork began to circulate on the internet on Monday (June 29). Fans have expressed their disappointment in the efforts of the 39-year-old designer to immortalize Pop for his album cover.

Images of Virgil's artwork for Pop's debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was shared by Abloh and Steven Victor, the head of the beloved rapper's label Victor Victor Worldwide, via Instagram. However, after the image began to make its rounds online, many people on social media were displeased with the artwork for the deceased rapper's upcoming LP. The album cover is a reimagined image based on a Getty Images photo from when the Brooklyn native attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

In the photo, Pop is wearing a royal blue Off-White robe designed by Virgil—Off-White is his clothing line. The additional artwork for the album cover includes barbed wire, silver roses and puffs of smoke.

Virgil Abloh, who is also the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear, explained the origin of the design in an Instagram post. The fashion designer told fans how Pop had modeled his life in Canarsie, Brooklyn as a rose that grew from concrete.

"The last conversation I had with @realpopsmoke was about what we we were gonna to do in the future," Virgil wrote on his social media account. "This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from concrete of of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday. As evident of the whole idea, the t-shirt insinuates it's mandatory we put an and to this cycle of violence that plagues us, we need to shoot for the moon & aim for the stars. As heavy as it is we are celebrating your life the whole way thru. ⁣⁣Rest in piece young one."

Steven also shared the image with the Instagram caption, "You were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you’re not here in the flesh to see it all come together. you wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative.. we love you and miss you more and more each day ❤️."

The backlash over the artwork is loud and clear on social. One Twitter user referenced the meme stemming from when Virgil donated $50 to bail funds earlier this month and received backlash for not giving more, writing, "nigga didn't even put virgil percent effort."

Another fan compared the original Getty image to Virgil's artwork, expressing how they thought the final draft was lazy.

"This is lazy. Pop Smoke deserves better," the fan wrote on Twitter.

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, is expected to drop July 3. The LP was initially slated to be released in early June, but his team halted the departure of the album and delivered "Make It Rain" featuring Rowdy Rebel instead.

