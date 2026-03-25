Pop Smoke’s Family Turns Legacy Into Lattes at New Brooklyn Coffee Shop in His Honor

Pop Smoke's family is turning his legacy into lattes at a new coffee shop in his honor.

Pop Smoke's older brother, Obasi Jackson, announced on March 20 that his family is opening a coffee shop in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The coffeehouse is called Pop's Shop, and they are looking to hire baristas "to be part of something special."

"Pop's Place is opening soon in Canarsie," wrote Obasi on his Instagram post, which can be viewed below. "We’re looking for experienced baristas ready to be part of something special."

According to reports, the shop will honor the late rapper's legacy and benefit the Brooklyn community through Shoot for the Stars of Foundation. Pop's mother, Audrey Jackson, is involved with the coffee shop, as well as, entrepreneur Jasmine Smith.

XXL has reached out to Obasi Jackson and Jasmine Smith for comment.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a robbery at a rented home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., on Feb. 19, 2020. Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested and charged for the murder.

Corey Walker, the oldest person involved in the killing, was sentenced to 29 years in prison. The 15-year-old triggerman was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. However, under California law, the maximum age for juvenile detention is 25 years old. Another teen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery in April of 2023. The fourth teen was sent to a post-conviction juvenile housing facility.

See Pop Smoke's Brother's Announcement of Pop's Place Coffee Shop in Brooklyn

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