Pop Smoke's mom speaks on one of her son's convicted killers doing interviews following his release from jail.

Pop Smoke's Mom Speaks on Her Son's Alleged Killer

On Wednesday (July 17), Pop Smoke's mom Audrey Jackson sat down for an interview with the Tap in With TT podcast to speak about her son's legacy. Jackson was asked to share her thoughts on one of Pop Smoke's convicted killers King Vermont Raskel, who recently did an interview to speak about the experience of murdering her son. XXL will not be linking to the interview.

"I'm not tuned in to that," Jackson said at the 18:00 mark below. "It's not that I'm closing it out. It's just that it's not a part of my world. So I have people who will come and say, 'Have you heard?'"

She went on to say that she was aware of a recent interview involving one of her son's murderers. "I've been told that he's been interviewing and being disrespectful, and I gotta let that go because that'll eat me up. Because the bottom line is your life is over. His life is finished. He's living, but if that's his approach to what he's done, life is done for him."

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion at a rented mansion in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020. Five people were arrested in connection to his murder in July of that year, including two minors.

Pop Smoke Murder Trial Delayed

The interview comes after Rolling Stone reported back in June that one of Pop Smoke's other alleged killers Corey Walker will now receive a new trial date after plea deal negotiations fell apart. Jury selection was set to begin later that month, but if a plea deal can't be agreed upon, it will now begin on Aug. 6.

"Negotiations fell through. But there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement," Walker's lawyer Deion Benjamin told RS. "A few things need to be ironed out. If they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial.”

Walker is the only one still in legal limbo following Pop Smoke's murder in a Hollywood Hills home four years ago. A 15-year-old previously confessed to being the trigger man during a home invasion in February of 2020.

Check out the full interview with Pop Smoke's mom below.

Watch Pop Smoke's Mom Speaks on Her Son's Alleged Killer Doing Interviews