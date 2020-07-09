Five People Arrested in Connection to Pop Smoke’s Murder

A new development has been made in Pop Smoke's murder case.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 9), law enforcement sources say that the Los Angeles Police Department served several warrants in the Los Angeles area this morning. As a result, five people have been arrested in connection to the late Brooklyn rapper's murder.

A rep for the LAPD confirmed to XXL this afternoon that "search and arrest warrants were served at several locations in Los Angeles and the warrants were all related to the February 19 murder of Bashar Jackson. He's a New York-based rapper, known as Pop Smoke. Robbery and homicide division has three adult males and two juvenile males in custody."

It is currently unclear what the five suspects will be charged with. However, the adults and juveniles will be interviewed by law enforcement and then booked.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles during a home invasion during the early morning of Feb. 19. He was staying at an Airbnb home in the Hollywood Hills area when several men broke into the residence around 4 a.m. The LAPD said at the time that at least one of the men was wearing a ski mask and two of them fired numerous shots at the rapper, hitting him in the chest.

A press conference later detailed that there were between two and six suspects in total. Pop Smoke was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was just 20 years old.

Months after Pop's passing, his team and family released his posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. Last week, the album, which dropped on July 3 after a slight delay, was projected to move 175,000-195,000 units.

Pop Smoke's family has also launched a non-profit organization in his honor called the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which focuses on inspiring inner-city youth.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Pop Smoke for a comment.