The Break Presents – BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow's time to shine is now. His impeccable swagger, conversational cadence and booming baritone voice have allowed his breakthrough hit "Get In With Me" to amass 16 million Spotify streams in the two months since its January release and earned him his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The Port Salerno, Fla. spitter pulls up to XXL's The Break: Live to chop it up about Florida rap, the hilarious opening scene in his new music video for "Finesse (Remix)" featuring GloRilla and much more. Watch the interview below.

Age: 25

Reppin': Port Salerno, Fla.

Notable Releases: Songs: "Get In With Me," "Mr. Pot Scraper," "Finesse (Remix)" featuring GloRilla; Mixtapes: 2 Slippery, Mr. Beat The Road.

Label: Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment

Currently Working On: Mr. Beat The Road Tour

Influenced by: "I'll say Yo Gotti, Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa. I used to listen to a lot of Lil Wayne. Plies, I listened to all of Plies."

When did you first start rapping?

"I started rapping in jail in 2019. I was 19-20. I had sale charges, possession of cocaine charges, s**t like that. I wasn't even locked up that long. But, when I was in there, COVID had came. I seen all the deaths all the numbers rising and s**t like that. My mama done caught it when I was in there, so that was crazy. I thought my people was going to die when I was in there."

On how it feels to have earned respect in hip-hop:

"It's crazy. Just to see all the rappers I used to listen to, look up to and hear about, and now they playing me and want to do songs with me. It's just crazy for sure."

Who would you like to work with the most?

"Wiz Khalifa, we've chopped it up a little bit. So, we gon' have something on the way. One of them is Drake. I definitely need a song with Drake."

Watch the full interview below.

