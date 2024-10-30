Is Drill Music Endangered?

After a nearly 15-year run, it might be time to get some R.I.P. t-shirts printed up for drill music. And the arrest of Lil Durk, inarguably one of the biggest artists in the subgenre, might be the death knell.

Originating in Chicago around 2010, the abrasive, rage-filled and violent subgenre highlighted by its synth brass and choppy drums, reached the mainstream in 2012, via Chief Keef's seminal hit "I Don't Like." In the years that followed, the music and homicidal storylines surrounding the characters attached to it captured a huge audience. Rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Reese, King Louie, G Herbo, Lil Bibby, Fredo Santana and others helped push the movement forward.

Following the initial wave, drill expanded. U.K. drill became a thing. Young artists in Brooklyn also adopted the wave in the late 2010s, as another resurgence occurred. Yet, in the last few years, there have been signs that hip-hop could be seeing the collapse of drill.

Many of the indications have been tangible. Pop Smoke, arguably the brightest star from Brooklyn's drill scene, was killed in February of 2020. Chicago's FBG Duck was murdered that August. Lil Durk protégé King Von was also shot and killed that November, silencing three of the most well-known names in the genre.

Brooklyn drill artists Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are currently entangled in a racketeering case, which has significantly slowed their momentum. Kay Flock, one of New York's most buzzing drill artists, has been in jail fighting a murder case since 2021. Young Chop, arguably the architect of the Chicago drill sound, has been in jail since April of 2022 in Georgia.

Artists who were once popular names on the drill scene have seen their acclaim decrease as the demand for the once-popular genre has declined. Lil Bibby has quit rapping in order to focus on being a music exec. G Herbo, who was originally one of Bibby's partners in rhyme, has dealt with his own legal issues over the past few years.

In addition to its waning origins, drill is starting to spread thinner with more subgenres under it. Ice Spice was initially labeled a drill rapper by some people following the release of her breakout single "Munch (Feelin U)" in 2022. Now, she and artists like Bay Swag, Cash Cobain and Chow Lee have helped usher in the sexy drill movement, which incorporates drill aesthetics minus the menacing content. These artists are more likely to talk about ménage à trois than murder.

All of these factors have contributed to drill's downfall and possible demise. During a recent interview with Complex, Jadakiss called drill the worst rap genre of all time.

"It's so many sh*ts right now, I don't even know," the LOX member stated. "It's drill. It's country drill. It's sexy drill...I'm good on all them sh*ts."

Lil Durk can be looked at as drill's last mainstream bastion of hope. However, he's currently facing life in prison after being arrested in October for allegedly masterminding a murder attempt on Quando Rondo in 2022. Things definitely don't look good for the future of the original drill movement.

In its current state, drill may fall to the wayside like other subgenres such as horrorcore where only a niche group of fans help keep the artists and their music relevant. While artists like 41, Sugarhill DDot, Rah Swish and others are still in the drill rap trenches, the rap subgenre might be slowly becoming finito.