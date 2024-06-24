Video Shows Young Chop in Intense Fight With His Cellmate in Jail

Video of Young Chop getting into an intense fistfight with his cellmate in jail has surfaced online.

Young Chop Fights His Cellmate in Leaked Video

On Sunday (June 23), footage of Young Chop fighting his cellmate at the Gwinnett County Jail, where the Chicago producer has been serving a sentence for the past two years, surfaced online. In the wild video, which can be seen below, correctional officers are responding to a disturbance in Chop's cell. When the officer arrives, Chop and his cellmate are in a tense standoff.

"Back the f**k up," the man yells at Chop. "He gotta go," the man tells the officers on the scene.

Things briefly die down. However, when the officer tells the man to exit cell, Chop sucker punches the man and they begin to throw down. After warning the men to stop, the officer deploys his taser on Chop's celly, which ends the fight. Both men are eventually handcuffed and led away.

XXL has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and Young Chop's team for comment.

Young Chop Serving Time in Georgia

Young Chop has been serving time in the Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia since he was arrested in April of 2022 for failure to appear and jumping bail, according to police records obtained by XXL on Monday (June 24). Chop's legal issues began in April of 2020, when he was arrested for reckless conduct after he went looking for 21 Savage in an Uber while they were beefing online. The Uber driver claimed Chop brandished a firearm at a car that pulled up next to them and the people in the car responded by shooting at the Uber. A week later, Chop was arrested for a probation violation and accused of starving his dogs to death.

Check out the wild video of Young Chop fighting his cellmate below.

Watch Young Chop Involved in Fight in Gwinnett County Jail