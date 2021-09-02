Here Are Lil Durk’s Best Guest Verses
For the nearly 10 years, Lil Durk has been grinding in the game, and delivering hits that sometimes went under the radar. In 2021 alone, Durkio has added his own lyrical garnishes on countless tracks outside of the records he's done for himself. The Chicago rhymer is an essential ingredient for a successful joint. The streaming numbers prove it. He reportedly has 35 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, giving him the title of the artist with the most entries of any artist in 2021. Looks like Durk is a hot ticket for guest verses this year.
Lil Durk's joint effort with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, which arrived back in June, earned Durk his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He also landed on the Billboard Hot 100 when it comes to guest features, like Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood," Coi Leray's "No Parties Remix" or Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later." He's consistently showing why he's a necessary piece in the hip-hop community's growing puzzle.
But don't get forget, the Only The Family head honcho has been at his craft for some time, putting out I'm a Hitta, his first mixtape, in 2011. Durk also launched his label at the start of his career, and has helped to develop the talents of other Chi-Town rappers, notably the late King Von, an OTF signee.
Not only did Durkio show King Von the laborious rap ropes prior to Von's tragic murder in 2020, but Durk also delivered some superior bars on his protégé's tracks such as "All These Niggas" and "Crazy Story (Remix)."
Although some people are just getting put on, others are already familiar with what XXL saw back in 2014 when selecting Durk as a member of that year's Freshman class.
Check out some of Lil Durk's best verses below. The best is yet to come.
"Back in Blood"Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk
"Crazy Story (Remix)"King Von featuring Lil Durk
"Laugh Now Cry Later"Drake featuring Lil Durk
"24 Hours"A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie featuring Lil Durk
"Every Chance I Get"DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk
"Up the Sco"Icewear Vezzo featuring Lil Durk
"No Statements"Kuttem Reese featuring Lil Durk
"White Lows Off Designer"Tee Grizzley featuring Lil Durk
"Go Crazy (Remix)"Chris Brown and Young Thug featuring Young Future, Lil Durk and Mulatto
"No More Parties (Remix)"Coi Leray featuring Lil Durk
"Leave Some Day (Remix)"Kevo Muney featuring Lil Durk
"Same Hands"BIA featuring Lil Durk
"All These Niggas"King Von featuring Lil Durk
"Chariot"Calboy featuring Lil Durk, Meek Mill and Young Thug
"Last Name"Future featuring Lil Durk
"Heart on Ice (Remix)"Rod Wave featuring Lil Durk
"Banana Split"Murda Beatz and YNW Melly featuring Lil Durk
"Brazy Life"Slimelife Shawty featuring Lil Durk
"Top"Fredo Bang featuring Lil Durk
"Church (Remix)"BJ The Chicago Kid featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk
"In Town"EST Gee featuring Lil Durk
"Alone"42 Dugg featuring Lil Durk
"Don't Leave Me"The Kid Laroi featuring G Herbo and Lil Durk
"Ghetto Angels (Remix)"NoCap featuring Jagged Edge and Lil Durk
"When You Down"Lil Tecca featuring Polo G and Lil Durk
"Murder Team"Young Chop featuring Lil Durk
"Gon Lie"Chinx featuring Lil Durk and Zack
"Painless 2"J.I with NAV featuring Lil Durk
"Composure"Lud Foe featuring Lil Durk
"Down Me"King Von featuring Lil Durk
"No Return"Polo G featuring The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk
"No Time"KSI featuring Lil Durk
"Brothers (Remix)"Lil Tjay featuring Lil Durk
"Off White VLONE"Lil Baby and Gunna featuring Lil Durk and NAV
"Free Promo"Moneybagg Yo featuring Polo G and Lil Durk
"I Like"Kalan.FrFr featuring Lil Durk