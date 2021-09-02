Here Are Lil Durk’s Best Guest Verses

For the nearly 10 years, Lil Durk has been grinding in the game, and delivering hits that sometimes went under the radar. In 2021 alone, Durkio has added his own lyrical garnishes on countless tracks outside of the records he's done for himself. The Chicago rhymer is an essential ingredient for a successful joint. The streaming numbers prove it. He reportedly has 35 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, giving him the title of the artist with the most entries of any artist in 2021. Looks like Durk is a hot ticket for guest verses this year.

Lil Durk's joint effort with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, which arrived back in June, earned Durk his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He also landed on the Billboard Hot 100 when it comes to guest features, like Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood," Coi Leray's "No Parties Remix" or Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later." He's consistently showing why he's a necessary piece in the hip-hop community's growing puzzle.

But don't get forget, the Only The Family head honcho has been at his craft for some time, putting out I'm a Hitta, his first mixtape, in 2011. Durk also launched his label at the start of his career, and has helped to develop the talents of other Chi-Town rappers, notably the late King Von, an OTF signee.

Not only did Durkio show King Von the laborious rap ropes prior to Von's tragic murder in 2020, but Durk also delivered some superior bars on his protégé's tracks such as "All These Niggas" and "Crazy Story (Remix)."

Although some people are just getting put on, others are already familiar with what XXL saw back in 2014 when selecting Durk as a member of that year's Freshman class.

Check out some of Lil Durk's best verses below. The best is yet to come.