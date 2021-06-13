Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new joint album received a hero's welcome from hip-hop music consumers last week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On Sunday (June 13), the top 10 of Billboard's album chart was announced, revealing Baby and Durk's The Voice of the Heroes joint LP premiered at the top spot with 150,000 equivalent album units moved. Of that total, 4,000 were comprised of pure album sales. The solid numbers make The Voice of the Heroes the second biggest rap debut of 2021, following J. Cole's first week sales of The Off-Season.

This is Lil Baby's second No. 1 of his career, following his triple-platinum sophomore album, My Turn, which was released in 2020. This is his fifth top five entry following projects Harder Than Ever at No. 3 in 2018, Street Gossip at No. 2 in 2018, and Drip Harder with Gunna at No. 4 in 2018. This is Durk's first No. 1 and fourth top five spot. Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 at No. 4 in 2019, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 at No. 2 in 2020, and The Voice at No. 2 also in 2020 also scored big for the Chicago rapper.

Having the title of biggest record in the country comes as both Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been on a winning streak musically. "When it comes to that street shit, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this shit," Lil Baby said about the album prior to its release. "You know what I'm saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That nigga been holding it down for a minute."

The accomplishment is bittersweet for Durk, who lost his brother OTF DThang to gun violence only a few days after the album was released earlier this month.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include J. Cole (The Off-Season, No. 4), MoneyBagg Yo (A Gangsta's Pain, No. 6) and The Weeknd (After Hours, No. 10).

