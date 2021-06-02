Lil Durk Appears to Throw Shots on Leaked Song With Lil Baby, Meek Mill – Listen

Lil Durk and Lil Baby's joint album, The Voice of the Heroes, officially drops later this week, but a snippet of a track off the project has been circulating online and people think Durkio is dissing a few of his rapper peers.

On Wednesday afternoon (June 2), Durk's verse from "Still Runnin" with Lil Baby, also featuring Meek Mill, surfaced on the internet. It wasn't long before folks on social media began analyzing and dissecting the lyrics, and claiming that Durk took jabs at deceased Chicago rapper FBG Duck and Quando Rondo. Some are even suggesting that Durk came for YoungBoy Never Broke Again as well.

For the supposed Duck line, Lil Durk rhymes, "That nigga was fucked, the moment he ran, he knew he ain't ducking, his ass out of luck."

Last August, FBG Duck was shot and killed in broad daylight in the Windy City's Gold Coast neighborhood while reportedly shopping on Michigan Avenue. Duck was struck by gunfire after several individuals hopped out of cars and began shooting at the people on the sidewalk in the high-end shopping area. Prior to Duck's passing, he had issues with the late King Von, close friend of Durk, who was also signed to Durkio's Only The Family record label. However, in September of 2020, a month after Duck was killed, Von claimed that they had mended fences.

Lil Durk has dissed FBG Duck by name in the past. In December of last year, Durk dropped a song from his The Voice album, in which he raps, "I told my PO through the gate that I get high as fuck/She ask me how high do I get, I told her high as Duck!"

A couple bars down on "Still Runnin," Lil Durk seemingly takes aim at Quando Rondo. He spits, "That Rolls better be bulletproof, lil nigga, you know we gon' shoot at them stars." Durk could be referring to the interview Quando recently did with radio personality Angela Yee while riding around in a Rolls-Royce. During the conversation, he spoke about the night King Von was killed.

King Von was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2020 in Atlanta, and Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, a friend of Quando Rondo, has been charged with Von's murder. Leeks was in custody at the city's Fulton County Jail, but has since been released on $100,000 bond.

As for speculation that Lil Durk is coming for YoungBoy Never Broke Again as well, Durk could be indirectly referencing the mother of YoungBoy's child and ex-girlfriend, Jania, who was rumored to have been linked to King Von at one point. Neither Von nor NBA's ex confirmed those rumors. There were also reports that Von and Jania did a song together, which wasn't released. On the song, Durk mentions sending women "right back to the blogs."

It's worth noting that the connection between Quando Rondo and YoungBoy is that Quando is signed to the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer's Never Broke Again record label.

"Still Runnin" will be available in full on Friday (June 4), but for now, check out the snippet of Lil Durk's verse below.

Check out reactions to the leak from fans on Twitter.

