King Von’s Accused Killer Being Released on $100,000 Bond

Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks, the man the Atlanta police arrested for shooting and killing King Von last November, has been granted a bond and will soon be a free man.

According to Fulton County Court records, Leeks, who has been in jail since he was taken into police custody on Nov. 19, 2020, has been granted a $100,000 bond. He posted the bond on Friday (March 26). Despite reports that Leeks, an affiliate of Savannah, Ga. rapper Quando Rondo, was released, XXL has confirmed with the Atlanta Police Department that he remains behind bars as of press time. "He’s still in jail. He does have a $100K bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor," Senior Public Information Officer Tracy Flanagan tells XXL.

Leeks, 22, was charged with Von's death on Nov. 7, 2020, a day after the Chicago rapper was shot and killed in Atlanta following a scuffle between Von's crew and members of Quando Rondo's team outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge. During the incident, another person was killed and multiple people were shot including Leeks when the groups traded shots with police on the scene. “Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told XXL at the time. “The homicide of [King Von] Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, Leeks, a Savannah, Ga. native, was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with one count of murder. He had been denied bond twice, previously.

See Rappers We've Lost in 2020