Video Surfaces Appearing to Show King Von Fighting Before Shooting

A new video from the night King Von died has surfaced online.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), video surfaced via social media of surveillance footage that appears to show the fight that took place outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta prior to King Von's murder on Nov. 6.

In the footage, posted to Instagram, Von is identified by the person who shared the clip on the internet. "Von be on go," the text written on the video reads. At the start of the clip, a man who appears to have long hair and is dressed in all white punches another man in the face while in a parking lot with a group of men in tow. As the fight progresses and shifts off-camera, the group of men surrounding the altercation begin to scatter. The cause of the dispersal hasn't been confirmed.

People on social media are speculating that the men seen fighting in the clip are King Von and Quando Rondo, but the individuals in the footage have not been confirmed by police. This speculation likely stems from rumors claiming that Quando's crew was allegedly involved in the murder of King Von. Thus, connecting the Savannah, Ga. rapper to the incident.

So far, the Atlanta Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leeks and charged him with felony murder in King Von's death. Following Leeks' arrest, the investigation into Von's murder is now closed. Leeks is also reportedly a member of Quando's crew.

"Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound," Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told XXL on Nov. 7. "The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest."

According to the APD, there has been one other reported death following the shooting. Four other men have been hospitalized with one person in critical condition.