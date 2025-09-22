YoungBoy Never Broke Again's tour is making a stop in Chicago later this week, marking his first performance in the Windy City since the killing of King Von.

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), YB's MASA Tour will be touching down at the United Center in Chicago. The tour marks YB's first time on the road in five years, and his Chi-Town set will be his first time performing in the city since Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed by an associate of YB's artist Quando Rondo in Atlanta in 2020.

The United Center seems to be trying to get ahead of any issues that could arise due to YB's appearance in the city and has announced a strict bag policy for the show, which they typically do not implement.

"For the NBA YoungBoy show on September 24, bags of ALL SIZES, including clear bags, will not be permitted inside the venue," a notice on the venue's website reads. "We recommend traveling light and only bringing essentials like your keys and wallet or leaving larger items and bags in your car."

YB and Von's beef started when the two started taking shots at each other on social media around 2018 and escalated when Von was seen with YB's child's mother, Jania Meshell. On Nov. 6, 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge after starting a fight with Quando Rondo outside the venue. Lil Durk is currently in jail facing murder-for-hire charges for allegedly trying to retaliate for Von's murder by paying five men to travel to California and kill Quando.

