YoungBoy Never Broke Again Realizes He’s Ahead of the Game After Listening to Jay-Z’s The Blueprint

YoungBoy Never Broke Again realizes he's ahead of the game after hearing Jay-Z boast about his net worth on The Blueprint.

On Feb. 27, YB shared a video on social media showing him and his crew standing outside of a gas station.

"I was listening to Jay-Z's Blueprint," Top says. "That boy say, I think at 31 years old or some sh*t, that boy said, 'You are now looking at at $40 million ni**a.' And I was just sitting back thinking to myself, how blessed I am and ahead of the f**king game I am."

"Boy, you know what you looking at?" the 26-year-old rapper continued. "I ain't even gon' pop that, because like this, God will take it from you. So I'ma chill on you," he added before telling the cameraman to point in the direction of his exotic whips.

YB is referring to The Blueprint track "U Don't Know," where Jigga brags about his maturing bag.

"One million, 2 million, 3 million, 4/In just five years, 40 million more," Jay raps. "You are now lookin' at the 40 million boy/I'm r*pin' Def Jam 'til I'm the 100 million man."

It's worth noting that Jay-Z was already 26 years old when he released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

NBA YoungBoy is on cloud nine after having one of the biggest years of his career in 2025. His wildly successful MASA Tour raked in over $70 million. According to TouringData, it was the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper in U.S. history.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Talk About Being Ahead of the Game After Hearing "U Don't Know"

