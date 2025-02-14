A Fake King Von Coffin Gets Delivered to 6ix9ine’s Home and It’s the Most Absurd Prank Ever

6ix9ine's happy home was infiltrated by pranksters yesterday when a fake coffin decorated with an RIP message for King Von was dropped off at his residence.

6ix9ine Receives Phony King Von Casket at His Home

On Friday (Feb. 14), TMZ published a report detailing an incident that occurred on Feb. 13 at 6ix9ine's Florida home, where a fake King Von casket was delivered. According to a police report, two men in a Tesla arrived at his residence under the guise that they were there to drop off a gift for 6ix9ine, who was away at a recording studio.

Though the New York-bred rapper lives in a private community, a security guard allowed the men access to the place. When the rhymer's brother approached the men, they said they had artwork to deliver and left the coffin. The black box had the words "RIP King Von" and "RIP OBlock" on it. O'Block refers to the Chicago's The Parkway Gardens affordable housing complex, the stomping grounds for rappers like Von and Lil Durk.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Bomb Squad officers arrived on the scene. When the box was examined, only liquid hand sanitizer was found. No arrests were made.

Looks like 6ix9ine is continuing his trolling ways. He took some shots at King Von in a statement he gave to TMZ. "I'm pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it," Tekashi said. "I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

XXL has reached out to the The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office for comment.

King Von and 6ix9ine's beef dates back to 2020, when the latter went to Chicago's O'Block and reportedly visited the spot where Lil Durk's cousin Nuski was killed in 2014. 6ix9ine was trolling Durk, who 6ix9ine already had beef with, by placing a bouquet at the scene. Von denounced Tekashi's actions and didn't find any of it funny despite how some of the internet reacted. After Von died in 2020, 6ix9ine made offensive comments like "Rest in piss," and said the Chicago rapper was "burning in hell."

Read More: King Von Slams 6ix9ine After Tekashi Goes to O Block in Chicago

Take a look at the phony King Von casket below.

Watch Video of a Fake King Von Coffin Arriving at 6ix9ine's Home