There’s a Creepy Coffin Prank Going Around in Hip-Hop and Drake Is Part of It Now

In the rap game, musical content can often take a turn for the macabre, but there's a dark trend in Florida that is taking horrorcore out of the studio and into swanky gated communities in the Sunshine State. There is an incredibly creepy coffin prank going around in hip-hop and now Drake's name has been dragged into it.

According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (Feb. 21), two people pulled up to DJ Khaled's Miami home on Feb. 15 and dropped off a fake coffin boldly displaying the words "RIP Drake" and "RIP OVO." This very weird moment went down just two days after 6ix9ine received a similarly ghoulish gift, only the coffin dropped off at his Florida home was emblazoned with "RIP King Von" and "RIP O Block."

Police reports of the two separate incidents obtained by TMZ describe similar scenarios in which two individuals dropped off both Tekashi's coffin and Khaled's coffin under the guise of working for a delivery company. While it's unclear if the two coffin deliveries are in relation to one another, the eerie epitaphs do have two common connections; mind-boggling morbidity and rap beef.

Earlier this month, DJ Khaled promoted his upcoming Aalam of God album on Instagram by declaring the project would feature "two Drake songs." However, when Drizzy commented on the since-deleted post with a seemingly dismissive "It must be Drake Bell," rumors about a potential rift between the two frequent collaborators began running rampant. Apparently, hip-hop's mysterious new casket designers have taken the notion to heart and feel as though Khaled would enjoy a coffin implying that Drake and his OVO brand have met their demise.

As for the "RIP King Von" coffin 6ix9ine was presented with, the perpetrators' thought process is much more blatant. The gift is a clear reference to Tekashi's diabolical beef with the late King Von, which dates back to 2020. In fact, 6ix9ine told TMZ that he was "sad" the police confiscated the casket and that he "wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

Hip-hop culture is no stranger to setting trends. However, this thing in Florida with the coffins is nasty work. Let's hope it goes no further than 6ix9ine and Khaled's doorsteps.