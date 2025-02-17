Is There a Conspiracy Against Drake and PartyNextDoor’s New Album? Drake Seems to Think So

There are some conspiracy theories going around surrounding Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album that allege something strange is going on when people search for the LP on Spotify and Apple Music. And it looks like Drizzy might be a believer.

Fans Think Drake and PND Are Victims of Conspiracy

Drake and PND's new joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit DSPs on Feb. 14. Since then, it has been pointed out that some people are unable to find the album by doing a simple search on Spotify.

"So I search Kendrick Lamar on Spotify and GNX pops up," one person posted on X. "Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR and SSS 4 U doesnt pop up… Spotify on some bullsh*t."

"They’re treating Drake like a SoundCloud rapper on Spotify," another tweet reads. "You can’t even find his new music. While he’s simultaneously breaking Billboard and Apple Music records, it’s a blatant f**k you, and everyone sees it, even the zombie ni**as who scream 'CuLTUrE' getting played,"

Another post accuses Apple Music of showing users "Not Like Us" when they are searching for $$$ 4 U.

Drake seems to agree with fans' grievances. On Sunday (Feb. 16), DJ Akademiks shared a post of fans' complaints, which got a reaction from Drizzy in the form of a like.

XXL has searched for the $$$ 4 U album on both platforms and did not come across the same issues. If there is some conspiracy, its not working. The new album reportedly broke the record for the most first-day streams for a R&B/Soul album in Apple Music history.

XXL has reached out to Spotify and Apple Music for comment.

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Last November, Drake filed a pre-action petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify, accusing the companies of colluding to artificially inflate the Kendrick Lamar diss song "Not Like Us." He has since dropped the motion and filed a federal defamation lawsuit against UMG. The music company has denied Drake's allegations.

