14 Drake Lyrics From His New Album That Prove Recent Beef Is Still on His Mind

This year, Valentine's Day brings roses, chocolate-covered strawberries and the gift of new music from Drake and PartyNextDoor in the form of their joint album, $ome Sexy $ongs 4 U. The effort, which arrived today (Feb. 14), finds the two Canadian cohorts delivering tales of love in all its complicated forms while also letting off some steam. As soon as the project arrived late last night, there were more than a few Drake lyrics that proved the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and other artists is still on his mind.

The standout track "Gimme a Hug" was a trending topic on X as a result of the OVO leader holding nothing back when it comes to his thoughts on the rap beef with K-Dot and throwing subliminal shots at Joe Budden, who continuously dissed Drake during the course of the beef over the last year. Subs have been Drake's calling card these last few weeks. Drizzy also admitted he can't put the beef aside on "Brian Steele," the song named after Young Thug's high-powered attorney who helped the Atlanta rapper get out of jail this year. That's just the start.

After listening to the 74-minute LP, Drake isn't letting this rap feud go and the lyrics show for it. While there have been many foes against him, he reveals the name of the only rapper who seems to be in his corner in all this static. Drake even has some wordplay dedicated to K-Dot's diss track "Not Like Us." The song is at the center of Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group, the label giant he is suing for defamation.

Take a look at how the rap battle with Kendrick and other artists in the game is still on Drake's mind below.