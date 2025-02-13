Drake’s Recent Subliminals – Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Joe Budden and More

Drake's back is seemingly against the wall. But that's not stopping The Boy from sending shots and cryptic messages via social media. In the last few days, Drizzy has dropped a number of subliminals. Check out several below.

Wearing Bullet Hole-Riddled Hoodie

Drizzy kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour on Feb. 4 in Perth, Australia by making a silent statement. The Canadian rap star entered the arena to the song "Over My Dead Body" while wearing a hoodie with bulletholes and smoke coming out of it. He also had a message for fans.

"I love you dearly," Drake told concertgoers. "My name is Drake, I started doing music in 2008, I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive."

Liking Kai Cenat Post About Fake Crowd Noise During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set

Following Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance, streamer Kai Cenat claimed audience noise was being pumped into the stadium during K-Dot's set. Kai's video received a like from none other than @champagnepapi.

Trolling Joe Budden

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), Drake trolled Joe Budden by sharing a video of the podcaster smoking a cigarette on Drake's plottttwistttttt finsta account. The move got a heated response from Budden.

Sharing a Photo With Serena Williams' Agent

On Tuesday, Aubrey also shared a photo on finsta showing him hugging Serena Williams' agent Jill Smoller. The post came two days after Serena Crip walked during Kendrick's performance of "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl.

Posting Photos of Sofia Richie

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Drake shared photos of Sofia Richie on his finsta. Richie is married to Eliot Grainge, whose dad is Lucian Grainge, the head of UMG, who Drake is currently in litigation with over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Sharing Strange Ebro Photoshop

Apple Music and Hot 97's Ebro Darden got some attention from Drake as well. Following Darden's comments that Drake is a "sickness in the game," Drake shared a photoshopped image of Ebro's face next to a cocaine manufacturing operation.