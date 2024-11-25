Drake Accuses UMG and Spotify of Conspiring to Artificially Inflate Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ With Bots and Payola – Report

UPDATE (Nov. 25):

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group has released the following statement to XXL in response to Drake's accusations.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue," the statement reads. "We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 25):

Drake is reportedly accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" numbers by using bots and payola.

Drake Files Pre-Acton Petition in Court

On Monday (Nov. 25), Drake's company Future Moments LLC filed a pre-action petition in New York Supreme Court, Billboard reports. The filing accuses UMG and Spotify of conspiring to boost the totals on K-Dot's chart-topping diss song "Not Like Us."

"UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices," the filing reads. "It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves."

Drake's legal team accuses UMG and Spotify of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and using deceptive business practices and false advertising with bots and payola.

"UMG’s schemes … were motivated, at least in part, by the desire of executives at Interscope to maximize their own profits," Drake’s attorneys insist. "Executives at Interscope have been incentivized to maximize the financial success of Interscope through the promotion of ‘Not Like Us’ and its revitalizing impact on the artist’s prior recording catalog."

The petitioner also accuses the NFR Podcast of taking money to promote the song and video without disclosing payment. The pre-action petition is a preemptive move to gather information and Drake has yet to file an official lawsuit.

"Not Like Us" was one of the biggest hip-hop songs in 2024 and broke multiple streaming records in route to topping the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times. Following the song's release, there was internet speculation that bots were being used to elevate Kendrick and spread negativity about The Boy.

Kendrick's hit single earned five Grammy Award nominations including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year and Best Music Video.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team, Kendrick Lamar's team, Spotify and UMG for comment.