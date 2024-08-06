Here’s a Look at Drake’s Surprise Drop of Video Footage From Years of Studio Sessions, Private Conversations and Behind-the-Scenes Recordings

Drake surprised his fans today when he previewed three new songs on what is assumed to be his burner Instagram account @plottttwistttttt. The three tracks were released alongside a plethora of intimate videos from the rapper's past on a special website. The videos are incredibly in-depth and offer a genuine glimpse at a day in the life of The Boy.

Drake Delivers a Massive Drop of Video Footage From Old Studio Sessions and Private Convos

On Tuesday (Aug. 6), the crop of videos were shared on the website 100gigs.org and includes footage from years of private conversations, studio sessions and behind-the-scenes recordings. The rhymer unleashed photos that haven't been seen prior. Images include possible album covers that were in the running for his revered releases among other photos.

In one lengthy 25-minute video, fans can dive deep into Drake's creative process behind his 2016 album, Views, as he can be seen putting the album together. Elsewhere, Drake praises Lil Yachty's creative thinking on Yachty's song "Poland" and speaks about potentially putting Future on Drizzy's 2016 blockbuster song, "Hotline Bling."

Drake also plays ping pong against NBA star Steph Curry, vibes to some unreleased music in Barbados and rehearses "Take Care" alongside a young Rihanna in other unreleased footage. In more clips, the 6 God talks about the recording process behind his song "Talk Up" with Jay-Z, and what it was like wanting to rap against Hov. Drake also takes his followers through the complex process of mixing in Michael Jackson's vocals in his Scorpion cut "Don't Matter to Me." There are more than 300 videos of previously unreleased footage in this vault available to any fan of the Toronto MC now.

It's unclear why Drizzy decided to put out the videos, but fans are thankful for the never-before-seen footage. The point is there's a lot of juicy stuff to sift through.

Check out a bunch of Drake's archived clips below.

Watch Drake's Videos of Old Footage From Studio Sessions, Private Conversations and More